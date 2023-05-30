Video
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:55 AM
Home Front Page

BD, China for urgent solution to Rohingya issue

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and China stressed the need for an urgent solution to the Rohingya problem because if left unaddressed for any longer, it could potentially evolve as a tangible threat to regional security and stability.
On Sunday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidon made the observation while reviewing the ongoing efforts for smooth repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, their homeland.
Momen thanked the Chinese government for making sincere efforts for the safe and speedy repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas.
Momen congratulated Sun for the success of Saturday's bilateral consultations in Dhaka.
 At the meeting, the Chinese vice foreign minister highly lauded "the remarkable socio-economic transformation of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".
Momen highly appreciated the substantial contributions made by China towards the developmental journey of Bangladesh.
He expressed the hope that the excellent bilateral  constructive and collaborative relations between the two countries would be further strengthened in the days ahead.
Momen underlined the deep cultural, historical and civilisational links between the two countries and recalled the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to China in the 1950s and the book he wrote about what he saw.
 Sharing his admiration for the magnificent Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Sun mentioned that the structure stands out as a new symbol of the friendship between Bangladesh and China and observed that the two countries could achieve miracles through greater and better synergies. Momen welcomed and encouraged larger flow of Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh for mutual benefits. He recalled with profound appreciation the assistance that China offered during the Covid-19 pandemic and mentioned his brief meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister in Dhaka in January.
 While discussing the facility of duty-free and quota-free access to 98 per cent Bangladeshi products to China, he hoped that measures would be taken so that Bangladesh could get optimum benefit out of this arrangement.
 He also stressed on speedy implementation of  projects agreed during the last visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bangladesh.
 Sun praised Bangladesh's energetic youth population capable of making significant changes in the society and economy.
 He referred to the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and hoped that Bangladesh would reap maximum benefits out of this grand scheme.



