Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months





The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 3,099 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.13 per cent.

With 154 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

Another 21 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,233.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.



