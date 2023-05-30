Video
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Bangladesh has recorded 159 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, the highest count in seven months, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,039,130.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.
As many as 3,099 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.13 per cent.
With 154 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.
Another 21 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,233.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.    �bdnews24.com


