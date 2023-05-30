Video
Prez  Shahabuddin greets Erdogan

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his winning in the Turkey's presidential election, stretching his rule into a third decade.
In a congratulatory message, the President said, "I am immensely delighted to learn about your re-election as the President of the Republic of Turkiye through the elections. . . . I take this opportunity to convey my warmest congratulations and greetings on your historic victory."
President Shahabuddin said, "Your re-election to the highest position in the

Republic of Turkiye is testimony to the trust and confidence that the people of Turkey have in you and in your charismatic leadership."
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's constant endeavours would continue to lead Turkiye towards becoming a proud nation of peace, prosperity and progress by ensuring justice and development for all, the Head of the State believed.
President Shahabuddin wished for Turkish President and his family members' good health, long life and happiness.
Erdogan has won Turkey's presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Sunday's runoff vote.     �UNB


