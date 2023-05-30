Video
3 testify in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Court Correspondent

Three bank officers gave their deposition before the trial court on Monday in a graft case filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court recorded their statements and fixed today (Tuesday) for next hearing of the case.

The witnesses who testified are: Imran Ahmed, principal officer of AB Bank's Elephant Road Branch; SM Musa Karim, senior vice-president; and Obaidur Rashid Khan, senior assistant vice-president of AB Bank's head office.

Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.

With the three a total six prosecution witnesses testified in the court. On April 13, the court framed charges against Tarique and his wife.

Tarique is accused in 15 other cases, mostly filed during the caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008, and Zubaida has been indicted only in one of these cases.

On September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the two and Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.

After a probe, the investigation officer pressed charges against the three on March 31, 2009.

However, trial proceedings against Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu were cancelled due to her death.



