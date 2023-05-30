Cox's Bazar Vat official summoned to explain evasion by hotels, motels, restaurants







A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat asked the Commissioner to appear before the court on June 18 to explain his position over the matter.



The bench issued the order after receiving a report the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cox's Bazar had submitted in compliance with the HC directive.

The report submitted by the DC found the allegations of VAT and tax evasion by hotels and motels to be true.



The report also stated that most hotels do not maintain guest entry registers. They don't even keep the room rent chart. Also, restaurants do not use VAT forms. They pay fixed VAT at monthly rates to VAT officials. In this case, the relevant VAT officials regularly take illegal benefits from hotels and restaurants, the report said.



On November 21,2022, the same bench had issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in taking action against those involved in embezzling VAT, Customs and Excise duty of hotels, motels and restaurants in Cox's Bazar worth Taka thousands of crore should not be declared as illegal.



The respondents, all concerned institutions including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were directed to reply to the rule within four weeks.



Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha appeared for the petitioner while ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state at the hearing.



Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha filed the writ attaching a report published by a national daily on November 16, under the caption, "VAT worth thousands of crores lost".



According to the report, Cox's Bazar Customs, Excise and VAT Division has been misappropriating VAT worth Taka thousands of crore collected by hotels and restaurants from customers.



