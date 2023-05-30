Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Cox's Bazar Vat official summoned to explain evasion by hotels, motels, restaurants

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Monday summoned the VAT Commissioner of Cox's Bazar to explain his position over Value Added Tax (VAT) evasion by hotels, motels and restaurants.

A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat asked the Commissioner to appear before the court on June 18 to explain his position over the matter.

The bench issued the order after receiving a report the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cox's Bazar had submitted in compliance with the HC directive.

The report submitted by the DC found the  allegations of VAT and tax evasion by hotels and motels to be true.

The report also stated that most hotels do not maintain guest entry registers. They don't even keep the room rent chart. Also, restaurants do not use VAT forms. They pay fixed VAT at monthly rates to VAT officials. In this case, the relevant VAT officials regularly take illegal benefits from hotels and restaurants, the report said.

On November 21,2022, the same bench had issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in taking action against those involved in embezzling VAT, Customs and Excise duty of hotels, motels and restaurants in Cox's Bazar worth Taka thousands of crore should not be declared as illegal.

The respondents, all concerned institutions including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were directed to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha appeared for the petitioner while ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state at the hearing.

Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha filed the writ attaching a report published by a national daily on November 16,  under the caption, "VAT worth thousands of crores lost".
 
According to the report, Cox's Bazar Customs, Excise and VAT Division has been misappropriating VAT worth Taka thousands of crore collected by  hotels and restaurants  from customers.

Investigation by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chattogram Integrated District Office-2  revealed that many hotels and restaurants in Cox's Bazar do not pay VAT.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cox's Bazar Vat official summoned to explain evasion by hotels, motels, restaurants
US visa policy has softened govt’s tone: Fakhrul
EMF seeks support of MoFA for inviting foreign observers
BNP’s conspiracy to boycott election failed for US new visa policy: Quader
Dengue infections up 5 fold in first 5 months this year
DU VC protests Observer report
BD-China ties should focus on further development: PM
SSC exam under new curriculum from 2026: Dipu Moni


Latest News
Putin due to hold international talks next week
SSC candidate killed in Bhola road accident
600 BNP men sued over attack on police in Chattogram
Two women found dead in Bhola
Bangladesh leads WHO in adopting resolutions to reduce drowning mortality
3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali
NDB issued CNY 8.5 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market
Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha fifties take Gujarat Titans to 214/4
OIC chief visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Man killed in Barguna road accident
Most Read News
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
PM seeks int'l communities help for dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
8 sentenced to death by hanging for killing BCL leader
Nipun gets bail in Keraniganj case
Child dies as rod falls on him from expressway in city
Viqarunnisa bans students from using smartphones
Why should advocates stand for murderers and rapists?
‘Nilphamari Express’ to run Dhaka-Chilahati route
SSC exam to be held under new curriculum in 2026
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft