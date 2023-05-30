Video
US visa policy has softened govt’s tone: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that the government wants to give up  conflicts to start political dialogue because of the new visa policy of the USA.

Speaking at a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium he said, "Ziaur Rahman declared independence, shaped modern Bangladesh and revived multi-party democracy in the country. We got independent country and flag because of his declaration. He is the best son of the nation."
BNP organised the programme on the occasion of the 42nd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

BNP has taken a 13-day programme to observe Zia's  42nd death anniversary BNP and its associate bodies took 13-day programme to observe Zia's death anniversary across the country.

The observance of Zia's death anniversary began on Monday with the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

On June 10, Zia's death anniversary observation will end.

Fakhrul said, "In a difficult time for the nation.  Ziaur Rahman took responsibility and took the country forward.  When the people of the country lost their hope, he created the expectation of prosperous Bangladesh. No conspirator can erase his name from the people's mind."

"Awami League had banned all political parties and established one party BKSAL rule. Ziaur Rahman restored multi- party democracy in the country," said Fakhrul.

Fakhrul said that, Ziaur Rahman re-excavated canals to provide water for irrigating crops  and  developed  electricity across the country.

Fakhrul said that the new US visa policy compelled the government to give up its jumpy tendencies.

The government is saying now, "We don't want conflicts, we want political dialogue," he said.

He said, "We are struggling under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman to restore people's elected government in the country. We want a peaceful environment in the country to restore  democracy."

He said that the government extended two and a half percent intensive to the money launderers of Awami League.

"Awami League's thieves siphoned off money and to  bring that money back the government gave them  incentives, " he said.

Fakhrul cautioned BNP activists saying that the government was out to 'trap us by setting fire to public property and blame us for its destructive activities'.

BNP is observing death anniversary by holding  discussions, seminars, photo exhibitions, wearing black badges, publishing posters, bringing out supplements in newspapers and distributing food and relief materials among the needy.

Ziaur Rahman founded Bangladesh Nationalist Party  in 1978 and was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

BNP and its associate bodies will hoist black flag and keep the party flag at half mast atop its head office at Naya Paltan and offices across the country at 6:00am on Tuesday.

BNP senior leaders, led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the morning.

The leaders of the party's Dhaka south and north city units will distribute food and relief materials among the needy in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

All the district, city and thana units of BNP will  observe the day by holding discussions.


