Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:54 AM
Home Back Page

12th JS Polls

EMF seeks support of MoFA for inviting foreign observers

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) on Monday has sought cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to invite more than hundred foreign observers including European Union countries to monitor the 12th parliamentary election.

To discuss the issue, EMF Chairman Prof Abed Ali along with his six-member delegation exchanged views with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed issues including inviting foreign observers, free monitoring opportunities, ensuring security, visa complications and cooperation of Bangladesh missions abroad in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

 Adviser of Election Monitoring Forum and former Election Commissioner Brigadier General Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury (Retd), Chairman Prof Mohammad Abed Ali, Directors of the Forum were present at the meeting, according to the Foreign Ministry.


