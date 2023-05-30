BNP’s conspiracy to boycott election failed for US new visa policy: Quader







He said these in a statement sent by party Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Monday afternoon.



Quader said, "BNP is now plunged into deep depression without getting response from foreign masters as per the blueprint. Therefore, BNP has lost its path of movement and is disorientated. 'If BNP does not come to the elections, the elections will not be considered participatory in the national and international arena'- the propaganda that is against the inherent ideals of democracy has come to an end.

In the statement, he condemned and protested against the false statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



The AL General Secretary said, "BNP's conspiracy still continues. Not getting the expected response from the foreign masters, they are now plotting new dramas against the government and AL in the light of the new visa policy of the United States."



"Somewhere they (BNP) got injured infighting and blamed it on the government. Somewhere, they are inciting AL leaders and activists with obscene and ugly slogans and statements against the successful statesman Sheikh Hasina. Somewhere they are trying to blame the government by carrying out violence on the police without provocation."



Quader said, "The countrymen have not forgotten the terrible misrule of BNP-Jamaat from 2001 to 2006.



Thousands of AL leaders and activists were tortured. AL leaders and activists could not even go to their party offices. AL leaders Shah AMS Kibria, Ahsan Ullah Master, Manjurul Imam, and Mumtaz Uddin including 21 thousand activists were killed. Even Anwar Chowdhury, the then British High Commissioner posted in Bangladesh, was not spared from terrorist attacks."



AL General Secretary said, "Due to the continuous development-progress and commendable success achieved under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been anointed with a unique status seat in the World Assembly today. Bangladesh has been promoted from a less developed country to a developing country. The poverty rate has come down to 18.7 per cent and the extreme poverty rate has come down to 5.6 per cent. Hasina's visionary and capable leadership and her outstanding efforts to establish world peace and human liberation have brought her to unique heights in world politics. She has been anointed with various titles including influential politicians in the international media."

In the statement, Quader said, Bangladesh Awami League does politics for the welfare of the people.



All activities of Awami League revolve around holding the hopes and aspirations of the people. People are the main strength of Awami League. Awami League is the name of the people's united platform. The more BNP sell the interests of the country and the people and stage door-to-door sit-ins of foreign masters, the more they will become public enemies.



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the conspiracy of BNP to boycott the election has failed due to the new visa policy of the United States (US). The AL General Secretary claimed that BNP has hired a lobbyist firm by spending millions of dollars to appease foreign masters.He said these in a statement sent by party Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Monday afternoon.Quader said, "BNP is now plunged into deep depression without getting response from foreign masters as per the blueprint. Therefore, BNP has lost its path of movement and is disorientated. 'If BNP does not come to the elections, the elections will not be considered participatory in the national and international arena'- the propaganda that is against the inherent ideals of democracy has come to an end.In the statement, he condemned and protested against the false statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.The AL General Secretary said, "BNP's conspiracy still continues. Not getting the expected response from the foreign masters, they are now plotting new dramas against the government and AL in the light of the new visa policy of the United States.""Somewhere they (BNP) got injured infighting and blamed it on the government. Somewhere, they are inciting AL leaders and activists with obscene and ugly slogans and statements against the successful statesman Sheikh Hasina. Somewhere they are trying to blame the government by carrying out violence on the police without provocation."Quader said, "The countrymen have not forgotten the terrible misrule of BNP-Jamaat from 2001 to 2006.Thousands of AL leaders and activists were tortured. AL leaders and activists could not even go to their party offices. AL leaders Shah AMS Kibria, Ahsan Ullah Master, Manjurul Imam, and Mumtaz Uddin including 21 thousand activists were killed. Even Anwar Chowdhury, the then British High Commissioner posted in Bangladesh, was not spared from terrorist attacks."AL General Secretary said, "Due to the continuous development-progress and commendable success achieved under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been anointed with a unique status seat in the World Assembly today. Bangladesh has been promoted from a less developed country to a developing country. The poverty rate has come down to 18.7 per cent and the extreme poverty rate has come down to 5.6 per cent. Hasina's visionary and capable leadership and her outstanding efforts to establish world peace and human liberation have brought her to unique heights in world politics. She has been anointed with various titles including influential politicians in the international media."In the statement, Quader said, Bangladesh Awami League does politics for the welfare of the people.All activities of Awami League revolve around holding the hopes and aspirations of the people. People are the main strength of Awami League. Awami League is the name of the people's united platform. The more BNP sell the interests of the country and the people and stage door-to-door sit-ins of foreign masters, the more they will become public enemies.