Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:54 AM
Dengue infections up 5 fold in first 5 months this year

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahed Maleque on Monday said that at least 1,771 people have so far been infected with dengue in only five months of this year, which is five times more than the number of infected at the same time last year.

At a press briefing held at the Secretariat, Zahed Maleque said separate wards and beds have already been set up at hospitals across the country for better treatment of dengue patients.

The Minister stressed the need for maintaining a clean and healthy lifestyle to deal with the mosquito-borne disease and urged all to maintain it properly, so that mosquito cannot be grown rapidly.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 310 people were hospitalised with dengue between January 1 and May 28 last year. The number in the same period of this year is 1,771.

He also said the government would begin the Covid-19 booster dose campaign across the country from this week. The government has received 30 lakh variant-containing vaccines (VCV) from the World Health Organization (WHO) for conducting the activities.

Earlier on Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) predicted that the country may witness a massive outbreak of dengue infections this year due to heavy rainfall before the beginning of the rainy season.

Maleque said, "We have taken all necessary measures to prevent the dengue disease. We have directed all relevant organizations to take steps for stopping the outbreak of the disease."


