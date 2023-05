Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor has protested a report titled "DU VC awards Tk 6.42cr contract skirting Syndicate" published on Monday in the Daily Observer.



Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor has protested a report titled "DU VC awards Tk 6.42cr contract skirting Syndicate" published on Monday in the Daily Observer.A rejoinder signed by PRO Director Mahmood Alam claimed that the report was "misleading and ill-motivated.""Approval of the reported work was given on the recommendations of the concerned body in the greater interest of the university. Interest of any quarter is not considered in this regard," the rejoinder said.It further added, "The report is completely intentional and unethical. We reject and protest it."Our view: The Daily Observer report was based on documents. So we stand by our report.