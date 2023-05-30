Video
BD-China ties should focus on further development: PM

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described China as one of the major development partners of Bangladesh, saying the main focus of the bilateral relations between the two countries should be focused on further development of the two nations.

"The main focus of the bilateral relations of the two countries should be on how to further develop our countries," she said when Chinese vice-minister for foreign affairs Sun Weidong paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence on Sunday.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Chinese minister said China is keen to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in several sectors particularly renewable energy and hi-tech.

"There is potential for more cooperation here," he said.

Bangladesh Premier said Bangladesh allotted lands for Chinese entrepreneurs in the economic zones in Bangladesh and they can set up industries there.

The Chinese Vice-minister conveyed the greetings of the Chinese President and Prime Minister to Sheikh Hasina.

Praising the development of Bangladesh, he said he visited Bangladesh some 10 years ago, but this time he found Bangladesh as much more developed one.

"Bangladesh witnessed tremendous development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina", he said.
He said he visited the Padma Bridge and five other China-assisted projects in Bangladesh.    �BSS


