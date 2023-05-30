Video
SSC exam under new curriculum from 2026: Dipu Moni

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent


Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday said the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be held under fresh curriculum from 2026.

She said time till 2025 will be required to implement the fresh curriculum fully up to the class X.
The minister made the disclosure while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Smart Education Festival. Secondary and Higher Education Directorate organised the event at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.   

The education minister said an evaluation process in the light of the new curriculum is being introduced this year. However, it will take time for teachers and guardians to cope up with this new system. However, students are quickly adopting the curriculum.   

Earlier in January, the fresh curriculum was introduced in class I, VI and VII while the students of class II, III, VIII and IX will get it in 2024, XI in 2026 and XII in 2027.

According to the new curriculum, a larger part of the assessment will be made in the class. There will be no formal yearly exam up to third grade -- where students will be evaluated based on different class tests throughout the year.

However, four to ten graders will be assessed under the mixed method: class tests and examinations.


