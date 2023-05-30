|
Prez asks UGC to roll out job-based curriculum
|
President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday asked the university authorities to introduce employment-based academic curriculum.
The President said when a seven-member delegation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) led by its Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.
President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.
Outlining various steps to ensure the quality education on campuses, President Shahabuddin suggested for conducting cluster-based university admission tests in the future.
The President was apprised of the overall activities of the commission by the UGC Chairman during the meet.
He directed the UGC to ensure that every university put emphasis on research activities.
The President categorically talked about formulating the academic curriculum taking into account the demands of the local and international labour market.