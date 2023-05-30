Video
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023
City News

DMP arrests 56 for selling, consuming drugs

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 56 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of May 28 to 6:00am on Monday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.    �BSS


