DMP arrests 56 for selling, consuming drugs

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 56 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of May 28 to 6:00am on Monday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions. �BSS

