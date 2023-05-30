Tax evasion must be stopped: Afroza

CHATTOGRAM, May 29: Acting Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Afroza Zahoor said tax collection targets must be met by June to prevent tax evasion for the sake of Chattogram's development.

She said this in a meeting with revenue department officials in the conference room of Nagar Bhaban on Monday, "Revenue department has to play an important role to keep the activities of CCC running. We must work to achieve a 100 per cent tax collection target for next June. All business establishments in the city should be brought under the trade license. Many people try to evade taxes in various ways despite being able to afford it."

Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam said, "Revenue department is the main pillar of CCC. Now the revenue department has taken steps to simplify the process of tax payment by the people through automation and training. The pilot programme has been launched on an experimental basis in three revenue circles."



