Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

US visa policy creates huge pressure on BNP: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the US visa policy has created a huge pressure on the BNP as now the party has no scope of resisting the elections.

"At a press briefing of the US State Department, they said that they have no headache over the caretaker government system. They want a free, fair and neutral election in Bangladesh. That means they don't support BNP's demand for a caretaker government. In fact, nobody supports it across the globe," he said.

"So, the BNP has no scope of talking about the issue at least at international arena. And the visa policy has created pressure on the BNP," said Hasan at a view-exchange meeting with reporters on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat here.

He said, "During the announcement of the US visa policy in a press briefing they (US) said that they declared the policy in support of the transparent participatory elections that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh wants to conduct. And the government has reacted in the same way."

The minister said the policy will be applicable to all, including the ruling party and parties. It will be applicable to anyone who disrupts elections and obstructs the democratic process, said Hasan.

He said boycotting elections means obstructing the democratic process and resisting elections means creating conflict. The BNP can no longer do these and the visa policy has created a lot of pressure on the BNP, he added.

Hasan said the BNP takes various programmes to obstruct polls. "I think, the US visa policy, recently announced by the US, will reduce the scope of the BNP to obstruct polls and they (BNP) will have to take part in the polls," he added.

He said the US visa policy is not only applicable to Bangladesh, but also applicable to many countries.

They said that the policies have been announced for some countries while the policies for the rest of the countries are yet to be declared.

Replying to another query over the BNP's programmes, the minister said the programmes of the party are as usual. They walk for a while, sit for a while and then vandalize for a while and now they will call programmes for running or walking instead of sitting, he added.

Replying to another query about the recent Asia Media Summit in Indonesia, Hasan said, "The issues presented by me about social platforms came in the main declaration of the conference. In my presentation, I said that our life has been changed due to the exploration of social media in the last 10 to 15 years. Many problems have arisen along with the unlimited opportunities for communication."    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 72 more cases reported
Prez asks UGC to roll out job-based curriculum
DMP arrests 56 for selling, consuming drugs
Tax evasion must be stopped: Afroza
US visa policy creates huge pressure on BNP: Hasan
Students lock up IU entrance demanding hygienic food
Tk 14 lakh looted from Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank
Bodies of 2 workers recovered from septic tank in Dhaka


Latest News
Putin due to hold international talks next week
SSC candidate killed in Bhola road accident
600 BNP men sued over attack on police in Chattogram
Two women found dead in Bhola
Bangladesh leads WHO in adopting resolutions to reduce drowning mortality
3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali
NDB issued CNY 8.5 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market
Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha fifties take Gujarat Titans to 214/4
OIC chief visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Man killed in Barguna road accident
Most Read News
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
PM seeks int'l communities help for dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
8 sentenced to death by hanging for killing BCL leader
Nipun gets bail in Keraniganj case
Child dies as rod falls on him from expressway in city
Viqarunnisa bans students from using smartphones
Why should advocates stand for murderers and rapists?
‘Nilphamari Express’ to run Dhaka-Chilahati route
SSC exam to be held under new curriculum in 2026
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft