Students lock up IU entrance demanding hygienic food

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, May 29: The students of Islamic University in Kushtia on Monday locked the main entrance of the university demanding hygienic food and purified water.Around 200 hundred students of different departments gathered in front of the university's main entrance around 3:00pm and staged a demonstration there to press home their five point-demandThe five-point demands are providing hygienic food, supplying purified water, increasing the speed of wifi connection, cancelling the upcoming summer vacation and supplying proper electricity.An unhygienic condition is prevailing in the dining halls and in the toilets, but no action is taken to resolve the issues, the students said in their reaction.They added that the hall dining managers were serving substandard foods where insects were often found."We informed the hall authorities of the matter several times but to no avail," said Raton Roy, a student of the development studies department. "We are compelled to stage the demonstration," he said.They would continue their demonstration on the campus until their demands were met, the agitated students said.No university and rented vehicles were allowed to get in or go out of the campus.On information, a team of IU proctorial body went to the spot to bring the situation under control but failed.The agitating students continued their demonstration till filling the report around 6:20pm. �UNB