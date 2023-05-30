Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Protect both elephants and inhabitants

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

It is reported that more than 1200 fruit trees have been destroyed in Chittagong's Banshkhali by the wild elephants. A group of nine wild elephants broke into the fruit garden of a local resident and damaged trees last Sunday. A detailed report on this was published last Wednesday.

Elephants are supposed to live in the forest. They are not supposed to come to the locality but often elephants come to the locality. Not only in Chittagong, but in many areas along the border including Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, elephants are entering the locality.

We want both humans and elephants to be saved. Neither human casualties nor wildlife damage are desirable. To prevent elephant attacks in the locality, we need to ensure their food supply. Afforestation programs should be increased. If there is sufficient supply of food in the forest, elephants or any other animals will not enter the locality.

Apart from this, it is also important to acquire the ability to use modern technology and techniques to protect the forest department from wild elephants. For this, forest department, local public and related parties should work together.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protect both elephants and inhabitants
Hats off to our peacekeepers
Misinterpreting new US visa policy unwelcoming
Prioritize  ambulances to pass first
VAT on ballpoint pens not justified
US, Bangladesh’s intentions match to hold fair elections
Unfit vehicles on the roads
Our railway links on the threshold of a new era


Latest News
Putin due to hold international talks next week
SSC candidate killed in Bhola road accident
600 BNP men sued over attack on police in Chattogram
Two women found dead in Bhola
Bangladesh leads WHO in adopting resolutions to reduce drowning mortality
3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali
NDB issued CNY 8.5 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market
Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha fifties take Gujarat Titans to 214/4
OIC chief visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Man killed in Barguna road accident
Most Read News
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
PM seeks int'l communities help for dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
8 sentenced to death by hanging for killing BCL leader
Nipun gets bail in Keraniganj case
Child dies as rod falls on him from expressway in city
Viqarunnisa bans students from using smartphones
Why should advocates stand for murderers and rapists?
‘Nilphamari Express’ to run Dhaka-Chilahati route
SSC exam to be held under new curriculum in 2026
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft