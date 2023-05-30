Protect both elephants and inhabitants







It is reported that more than 1200 fruit trees have been destroyed in Chittagong's Banshkhali by the wild elephants. A group of nine wild elephants broke into the fruit garden of a local resident and damaged trees last Sunday. A detailed report on this was published last Wednesday.



Elephants are supposed to live in the forest. They are not supposed to come to the locality but often elephants come to the locality. Not only in Chittagong, but in many areas along the border including Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, elephants are entering the locality.

We want both humans and elephants to be saved. Neither human casualties nor wildlife damage are desirable. To prevent elephant attacks in the locality, we need to ensure their food supply. Afforestation programs should be increased. If there is sufficient supply of food in the forest, elephants or any other animals will not enter the locality.



Apart from this, it is also important to acquire the ability to use modern technology and techniques to protect the forest department from wild elephants. For this, forest department, local public and related parties should work together.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

