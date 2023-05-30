Hats off to our peacekeepers







Against the backdrop of this historic day, we feel it as a patriotic and moral obligation to pay tribute to all our members serving in UN peace keeping missions abroad. At the same time, we remember those valiant Bangladeshi peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives while on duty.



Following a binge of contributions in maintaining global peace and stability since 1988 - Bangladesh soldiers and members of other regular forces have indisputably glorified the nation by adding laurels and tales of courage and bravery.

However, today Bangladesh is the largest troop-contributing country to UN peacekeeping operations worldwide.



For over the last three decades, at least 139 Bangladeshi peacekeepers of armed forces lost their lives and 237 had been reportedly injured in the line of duty while serving in different UN peacekeeping missions.



In particular, at least 126 Bangladesh Army personnel lost their lives and 225 injured, 4 Bangladesh Navy personnel lost their lives and 6 others injured and 9 Air Force personnel were killed and 6 other injured in the line of duty in different UN missions to restore peace in various war-ravaged parts of the world.



However, given higher-risk factors involved in peace keeping operations, it is true that any soldier can get killed anywhere and at any point of time. But even then we call for our peacekeepers to remain extra-ordinarily vigilant in the face of the most unexpected odds in foreign lands. Every life lost is priceless. He or she will never come back to us again.



Overriding all the sacrifices made, our male and female members in UN peacekeeping missions have manifestly brightened up the country's international image since 1988.



Professionalism of Bangladesh contingents has often been described as of the highest quality. And numerous appointments of several senior Bangladesh military officers as commanders of UN peacekeeping missions and Senior Military Liaison Officers can easily be considered as extended recognition of Bangladesh Army's growing esteem in the peacekeeping community.



Agreeably, it comes as no surprise when the BBC once described Bangladeshi members in the UN Force as "the cream of UN peacekeepers".



Currently, Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force personnel are deployed in 11 ongoing UN peace keeping operations in 5 countries totalling 6,089 strong.



To finish with, we expect our peacekeepers to carry forward the torch of success and remain consistent in maintaining global peace and security.



A warm salute to all our peacekeepers, you have made the nation proud.



