

Big bang theory in the Qur'an



I would like to touch upon such a very fascinating topic from the Holy Qur'an, which deals with the beginning of our universe centuries before human mind could imagine it. The Qur'anic verse reads as follows:"Do the disbelievers not see that the heavens and the earth were joined together as one united piece, and then we clove them asunder, and we made every living being out of water." (Al-Qur'an 21:30)



What it suggests is that all the matters in the space including the earth, the world, the sun, the moon, and all that exists in the solar system, universe and the multiverse were joined in a compact entity, which was then opened up by God, and took shape that exists now in the space. Notably, the Sura of the Qur'an that contains the above verse was revealed in the Makki life of Muhammad (PBUH), that is, before 622 AD, whereas the scientific theory that suggests such incidence leading to similar happenings in the universe was given only in 1920, more than 13 centuries after the revelation in the Qur'an.

The scientific theory is called "The Big Bang Theory", which states that the universe began to expand at an insane speed from a singularity, an unimaginably dense and hot point, which contained all the universe's matters and energy and, as the universe was expanding, matter began to form shape that led to our universe that exists at present.



What is mind-boggling is the similarity of the modern scientific theory and the Qur'anic revelation which came approximately 1310 years before the scientific theory, when the scientific inventions were in their infancy.

On the other hand, the Qur'anic revelation containing the substance of the scientific theory, was made to the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (PBUH), who was devoid of any minimum level literacy so much so that he could not write or spell his own name, who did not have acquaintance with people of knowledge or scientific knowledge. This very fact proves beyond doubt that such knowledge and revelation must have come from an eternal being, who is all-knowing, who is the creator Himself. He is nothing but God, and the person who received such revelation must be His Messenger, the Prophet.



However, it is worthy of note that it is not the issue that the Qur'an is true since it is proven by science, since the science is not the ultimate truth which sometimes proves or disproves itself through time. But what is mind-boggling is that the Qur'an provides scientific information centuries before human mind could even think of such scientific matters, and this proves the ultimate truism of the divine book.



The writer is the Founder & Vice Chancellor of Asian University of Bangladesh



