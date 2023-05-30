

Dower is mandatory even if it is deferred



According to Islamic law, the amount of the mahr is negotiated and agreed upon by the couple before marriage, and it can be anything of value, such as money, property, or jewelry. The mahr serves as a symbol of the husband's commitment to the wife and his willingness to take care of her.



The payment of the mahr is a legal requirement for a valid marriage under Islamic law, and the amount must be paid to the wife in full, regardless of whether the marriage ends in divorce or death.

It is mentioned in the Quran (2:236)

'that it is an obligation to pay a suitable compensation upon divorce even where the marriage is not consummated or the dower is not fixed.'



Dower is the sum of money which is conveyed to a Muslim wife from her husband on marriage also regarded as a gift or token of love. It is said in Hedaya that payment of mahr is enjoyed by the law merely as a token of respect for the women.



Recognition of the dower right is also found in the form for registration of Marriage (clause 13-17, 20) commonly known as Nikahnama or Kabinnama (Form E) under Muslim Marriage and Divorce (Registration) Rules 1975, rule no. 24 (1)



Who gets Mehr: All Muslim women, and as per some scholars even "people of book that Muslim men marry" who enter into a marriage with a Muslim man, be it for the first time, as a divorcee or as a widow, have the right to receive mehr, and use it just as they please, without coercion by any other person. No one is exempt from paying mehr, as demonstrated by this ayat, "O Prophet, we have made permissible for you the wives whose dower you have paid�" (33:50).



The mahr serves several purposes in Islamic law, including: Symbolic: It symbolizes the husband's commitment to the marriage and his willingness to support his wife. Legal: It serves as a legal obligation on the husband to provide for his wife's financial needs during the marriage and in case of divorce. Emotional: It is a gift from the husband to the wife, which can strengthen the emotional bond between them.



Types of dower: According to the determination of amount:

a. Specified Dower (Mahr-i-Mussama/ Mahr-e-Tafweez). b.Unspecified/ Proper/ Customary Dower (Mahr-i-Misl)



According to the time it is payable: Prompt Dower (Mu-Ajjal); Deferred Dower (Mu-Wajjal)



Deferred Dower: Deferred dower depends on the happening of some events. It means the payment is postponed. An arrangement to pay before the marriage is valid and binding, even though it is deferred.

The husband is not exempted from the liability to pay but he gets time to pay dower. He can pay the dower during the continuance of the wedlock. However, the husband is liable to pay after the dissolution of the marriage.



Hence, it is the amount of dower which is payable on the dissolution of the contract by death of either parties or divorce.



Deferred dower refers to a type of dower arrangement in Islamic law, where the payment of the dower or "Mahr" is deferred or postponed to a future date or event. In this arrangement, the husband agrees to pay the dower to his wife at a later time, such as at the time of divorce or death.



Deferred dower is a legal and valid option in Islamic law, as long as both parties agree to the arrangement before the marriage takes place. The deferred dower may be set at a specific amount or left open-ended, to be determined at the time of payment.



According to the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961,(Ordinance NO VIII OF 1961): Where no details about the mode of payment of dower are specified in the nikah nama, or the marriage contract, the entire amount of the dower shall be prescribed to be payable on demand.



According to section 6: If the husband marries without the prior permission of the wife the amount of deferred amount has to be paid immediately.



The wife is not entitled to demand payment of deferred dower, but the husband can treat it as prompt and pay or transfer the property in lieu of such a transfer will not be void as a fraudulent preference unless actual insolvency is involved. The widow may relinquish her dower at the time of her husband's funeral by the recital of a formula such a relinquishment must be a voluntary act of the widow. The interest of the wife in the deferred dower is vested one and not a contingent one. It is not liable to be displaced by the hampering of any event, not even on her death, as such her heirs can claim the money if she dies. The deferred dower is payable on the dissolution of marriage by death or divorce.



The writer is a student, LLB (Hons) 1st year, Premier University

