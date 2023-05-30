Is the Happy Emoji a pretense in Bangladesh?







But let's come to Bangladesh which has seen a marked slide - a 24 place drop from 94th to 118. This means in 2023, we are less happy than Pakistan (108), Sri Lanka (112) and Nepal (78). India is worse off than us, placed at 126.



Tis ranking triggers several questions: firstly, a country like Sri Lanka which is grappling with economic woes is in a better place than us, at least when happiness is concerned. Since I am not a social scientist, my only explanation is that as islanders, they sit by the sea and forget all the trials and tribulations. The sound of waves can work wonders!

Flippancy aside, Nepal and Pakistan - both countries have faced and, the latter continues to experience volatility, yet they seem happier.



So, why are we 118! A conspiracy somewhere?



Who stole our smile?



From a lay person's perspective, here's my assessment.



The talented not getting due recognition!



In Bangladesh, only talent is never enough because without the right reference one will find it an uphill task to get anywhere, especially in the professional life.



Of course, references work across the globe but in developed nations, persons with the right skills and expertise get that coveted interview call and the chances of an employment plus career progression are high, irrespective of the applicant's connections. The hard reality in Bangladesh now is that to get an interview call, one needs to use references or connections. Naturally, for bright graduates, this is frustrating. The exasperation can also be felt among the mid senior level employers who feel that to move ahead in the career ladder, developing skills are not enough.



Realistically speaking, the lack of recognition plus the dominance of a non-transparent recruitment system, brazenly covered up by hollow, platitudinous declarations of equal opportunity dishearten millions, resulting in a sense of inherent unhappiness. Oh, these people carry on living, masking their inner pain because seeing no way out they become resigned to their fate.



In the end, they are not happy!



Future in creative field often bleak, not encouraged: Not everyone in a society will go into orthodox professions like medicine, engineering, defence or civil service. The creative ones will look for livelihoods in their own respective arena, from media to film to arts to sport. Unfortunately, patronage in these areas is inadequate plus the social respect is dwindling. Parents seem too inclined to see their children grow up to become government officials and nothing else. There's of course reason for that because government work offers security.



But do everyone who enters government service would have done so if s/he were given another reliable option?



The sad fact is, a lot of those sententious officials killed their dreams for security. So, stifling your inner desire may please others but certainly not you.



Lack of enough open space: Now this may appear a little baffling. Open space and happiness? Well, yes, when we were children, some of our most enjoyable moments were spent on fields, playing a sport in the afternoon. In the 80s and 90s, afternoon meant a time for physical activity, running, playing, screaming and forming bonds with others through sport.



In cities, open spaces have fallen sharply; one cannot just use any open space because certain areas are for exclusive use. For instance, in the 70s,80s and 90s, the BCSIR quarter field in Science Laboratory was open to all in the Elephant Road area. Children from nearby blocks came here to play. This is now restricted, outsiders not allowed. Understandably, the restriction is done for security and to prevent the entry of unpleasant elements, with the children living outside the BCSIR quarter left to look elsewhere.



In the 80s, many went to the fields of Teachers Training College and Govt. Laboratory High School. The field in front of Teachers' Training College is now occupied by buildings where the school field is not open to all.



The crux of the matter is that children do not have open spaces to play, which hampers proper growth.

Not everyone needs to be top sportsmen, a time spent with others facilitate the development of camaraderie, compassion and unity.



Well, a child who is restricted within a space or concrete walls cannot be content!



Foisting ideology: The seniors of society have developed an irksome tendency to foist their beliefs and ideology on teens and adolescents, not allowing them a certain amount of freedom to develop an independent way of thinking.



It's a must to instil ethical and moral lessons on the young but after that, as teenagers and young adults, people should be allowed to develop their unique perspectives. To a certain degree, we all agree that wisdom comes with age although it's also a proven fact that ideas and beliefs evolve and never remain static.



Many of our social interpretations are outmoded yet instead of revamping them, we carry on imposing these on the young. Thwarting freedom of thought is a major impediment to happiness. Naturally, one does not need a degree of sociology to understand that!



Yet, on social media we are swamped by the happy sign - unarguably, a masquerade that we put up.



Sociologists may come up with many critical issues that hamper happiness although the ones stated above, seen from a citizen's viewpoint, cannot be dismissed.



Recognise talent, provide open space for sport, encourage creativity and innovative professions and stop indoctrinating children.



I've never been to Finland but instinctively feel that the country has successfully addressed the issues mentioned.



To end, it actually does not take much to make people happy - a few strategic moves and the smiles will multiply.

Pradosh Mitra is a keen social observer!

Not too many people take the Happiness index seriously but then, there are some who actually pore over the list, find out the countries which are either on top or at the bottom and try to reach a conclusion as to the reasons for the placements. At the top is Finland in 2023, which may puzzle us a bit. Actually, Finland is hardly in the news for any socio-political upheaval which means the country is mostly tranquil and life is smooth. Hence, it's placed at the top. Countries like Afghanistan, Lebanon, North Korea are justifiably at the end with a plethora of problems from stifling social restrictions to floundering economies.But let's come to Bangladesh which has seen a marked slide - a 24 place drop from 94th to 118. This means in 2023, we are less happy than Pakistan (108), Sri Lanka (112) and Nepal (78). India is worse off than us, placed at 126.Tis ranking triggers several questions: firstly, a country like Sri Lanka which is grappling with economic woes is in a better place than us, at least when happiness is concerned. Since I am not a social scientist, my only explanation is that as islanders, they sit by the sea and forget all the trials and tribulations. The sound of waves can work wonders!Flippancy aside, Nepal and Pakistan - both countries have faced and, the latter continues to experience volatility, yet they seem happier.So, why are we 118! A conspiracy somewhere?Who stole our smile?From a lay person's perspective, here's my assessment.The talented not getting due recognition!In Bangladesh, only talent is never enough because without the right reference one will find it an uphill task to get anywhere, especially in the professional life.Of course, references work across the globe but in developed nations, persons with the right skills and expertise get that coveted interview call and the chances of an employment plus career progression are high, irrespective of the applicant's connections. The hard reality in Bangladesh now is that to get an interview call, one needs to use references or connections. Naturally, for bright graduates, this is frustrating. The exasperation can also be felt among the mid senior level employers who feel that to move ahead in the career ladder, developing skills are not enough.Realistically speaking, the lack of recognition plus the dominance of a non-transparent recruitment system, brazenly covered up by hollow, platitudinous declarations of equal opportunity dishearten millions, resulting in a sense of inherent unhappiness. Oh, these people carry on living, masking their inner pain because seeing no way out they become resigned to their fate.In the end, they are not happy!Future in creative field often bleak, not encouraged: Not everyone in a society will go into orthodox professions like medicine, engineering, defence or civil service. The creative ones will look for livelihoods in their own respective arena, from media to film to arts to sport. Unfortunately, patronage in these areas is inadequate plus the social respect is dwindling. Parents seem too inclined to see their children grow up to become government officials and nothing else. There's of course reason for that because government work offers security.But do everyone who enters government service would have done so if s/he were given another reliable option?The sad fact is, a lot of those sententious officials killed their dreams for security. So, stifling your inner desire may please others but certainly not you.Lack of enough open space: Now this may appear a little baffling. Open space and happiness? Well, yes, when we were children, some of our most enjoyable moments were spent on fields, playing a sport in the afternoon. In the 80s and 90s, afternoon meant a time for physical activity, running, playing, screaming and forming bonds with others through sport.In cities, open spaces have fallen sharply; one cannot just use any open space because certain areas are for exclusive use. For instance, in the 70s,80s and 90s, the BCSIR quarter field in Science Laboratory was open to all in the Elephant Road area. Children from nearby blocks came here to play. This is now restricted, outsiders not allowed. Understandably, the restriction is done for security and to prevent the entry of unpleasant elements, with the children living outside the BCSIR quarter left to look elsewhere.In the 80s, many went to the fields of Teachers Training College and Govt. Laboratory High School. The field in front of Teachers' Training College is now occupied by buildings where the school field is not open to all.The crux of the matter is that children do not have open spaces to play, which hampers proper growth.Not everyone needs to be top sportsmen, a time spent with others facilitate the development of camaraderie, compassion and unity.Well, a child who is restricted within a space or concrete walls cannot be content!Foisting ideology: The seniors of society have developed an irksome tendency to foist their beliefs and ideology on teens and adolescents, not allowing them a certain amount of freedom to develop an independent way of thinking.It's a must to instil ethical and moral lessons on the young but after that, as teenagers and young adults, people should be allowed to develop their unique perspectives. To a certain degree, we all agree that wisdom comes with age although it's also a proven fact that ideas and beliefs evolve and never remain static.Many of our social interpretations are outmoded yet instead of revamping them, we carry on imposing these on the young. Thwarting freedom of thought is a major impediment to happiness. Naturally, one does not need a degree of sociology to understand that!Yet, on social media we are swamped by the happy sign - unarguably, a masquerade that we put up.Sociologists may come up with many critical issues that hamper happiness although the ones stated above, seen from a citizen's viewpoint, cannot be dismissed.Recognise talent, provide open space for sport, encourage creativity and innovative professions and stop indoctrinating children.I've never been to Finland but instinctively feel that the country has successfully addressed the issues mentioned.To end, it actually does not take much to make people happy - a few strategic moves and the smiles will multiply.Pradosh Mitra is a keen social observer!