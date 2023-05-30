Video
Lightning kills four people in 3 districts

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Four people have been killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Bagerhat, Munshiganj and Sirajganj, on Saturday.  
BAGERHAT: A dredging worker was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Mongla Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Enamul Sheikh, 35, son of Md Fazilat Sheikh, a resident of Kalekharber Village under Rajnagar Union in Rampal Upazila of the district.
The injured person is Milon, 22, a resident of the same area.
According to local sources, a lightning struck on Enamul when he along with Milon was working with a dredger machine in Digraj area of Burirdanga Union under the upazila in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot and Milon critically injured.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mongla Police Station (PS) Mohammad Samsuddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
MUNSHIGANJ: Two people were killed by lightning strike in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The incident took place in Dakshin Kusumpur Lebutola area of the upazila at around 1:45 pm.
The deceased were identified as Kawser, 46, son of Shahjahan, and Jumman Sarder, 45, son of Upen Saeder, residents of Kanakshar Bottala area of Louhajang Upazila in the district.
According to locals, Kawser was going to Louhajang Bazar riding on his friend, Jumman's auto-rickshaw. On the way, they stopped and took shelter in a shop due to heavy raining.
"At around 1:45 pm, a streak of thunder struck on the shop and then we found them dead in the shop," they added.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies as per their request.
Sirajdikhan PS OC Azgar Hossain confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A labourer was killed by lightning strike in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sultan Pramanik, 60, son late Foizal Pramanik, a resident of Char Angaru Village in the upazila.
Kayempur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ziaul Alam Zhunu said the man was working in a paddy field in Char Angaru Village at around 10 am. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the labourer dead on the spot.
Later on, family members recovered the body from the paddy field, the UP chairman added.
Shahjadpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident.



