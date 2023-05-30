Video
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Barishal and Dinajpur, recently.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Zinat Akter, daughter of Oabidul Haque Sepai, a resident of Pasharibunia Village in the upazila. She was an honours final year student at Government Suhrawardi College in Pirojpur.
According to police and local sources, Zinat took pesticide at her home in the morning due to a dispute with her mother.
Family members rescued her and took to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector Monir Hossain confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A college student has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Rahat, 17, son of Saidul Mridha, a resident of Keshabkathi Village under Otara Union in the upazila. He was a degree second year student of Habibpur Syed Azizul Haque Degree College.
Local sources said Rahat hanged himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house at around 9 pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that he might have committed suicide over his love affair with a girl.
Officer-in-Charge of Wazirpur Model PS (Investigation) Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Abeda Khatun, 70, was a resident of Harirampur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abeda Khatun hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 4 am.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
The actual reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.



