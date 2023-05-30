Video
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:52 AM
Home Countryside

Army officials receive training on physical protection of nuclear facilities

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent


PABNA, May 29: A group of Bangladesh Army officials involved in the physical protection of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant have received a two-week training course on 'Physical Protection of Nuclear Facilities' in Moscow recently.
The training course was conducted by specialists from Global Nuclear Safety and Security (GNSSI) Institute of the Rosatom Technical Academy.
Participants have learned about organizing and building physical protection of nuclear facilities' systems and got acquainted with the major international documents. Besides, participants got involved in extensive practical work with various means and devices of physical protection. They received the necessary knowledge and experience that allowed them to understand the specific features of each stage in building a physical protection system for the nuclear power plant.
"We have received precise theoretical and practical information on those issues that are important to us at the moment during the construction of the Rooppur NPP, and will also be useful in the future," said Brigadier General Irfanul Islam Khan, leader of the Bangladesh team.
The Bangladesh Army has been creating a physical protection system for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant since 2020.  Russia is actively supporting Bangladesh in this regard.


