Hajj pilgrims trained at Kapasia

KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, May 29: A 100 Hajj pilgrims were trained up in Kapasia Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre in the district on Saturday.

The training on Hajj management and Hajj pilgrims' duties was held. It was conducted by Swaib Hajj Travels.

Hajj pilgrims Mojibur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Harun Or Rashid, Abdus Salam said, they have learned how to perform Hajj, what to do, and how to perform responsibilities.

Training also included keeping necessary documents including corona certificate, carrying capacity, and correct rules for performing Hajj.