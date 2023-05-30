Eight killed, 19 injured in road mishaps





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two SSC examinees were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Beltali area on the Mymensingh-Netrakona highway of the upazila at noon.

The deceased were identified as Jakir Hossain Shuvo, 18, son of Abu Sayeed, a resident of Biska Union, and Shawon Hasan Sumit, 18, son of Saiful Islam of Sadhupara Kashiganj area in Tarakanda Upazila of the district.

The injured person is Nazmul Hasan, 18, son of Suruj Ali, a resident of Kamaria Village.

Police sources said the three friends were returning home from Shyamganj Kumudganj Centre after Nazmul's last exam at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a Birisiri-bound bus coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Beltali area, which left Shuvo dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where Sumit succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Nazmul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families without autopsies as per their request.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Manzurul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

CUMILLA: Two people were killed and four others injured when a truck hit a microbus in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. They were the passengers of the microbus.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daudkandi Highway Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said the accident took place on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Shahidnagar area of Daudkandi Upazila at around 7:45 am when the truck hit the microbus from behind, leaving one person dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were rescued by locals and admitted to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex, where another person died.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: A woman was killed and six others were injured in a road accident on the Lakshmipur-Kamalnagar-Ramgati regional highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Chatkir Sakho area on the highway of the upazila at around 8:45 am.

The deceased was identified as Jhorna Akhter Sumi, 27, wife of Saleh Ahammed Rubel, a resident of Haiderganj area of Raipur Upazila under the district.

According to local sources, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw with passengers was going to Kamalnagar from Dakshin Temuhoni in the morning. On the way, when they reached Chatkir Sakho area, a speedy bus of 'Ma Er Dua Paribahn' from Ramgati hit the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving Sumi dead on the spot and six other passengers including women and children critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred three of them to the DMCH as their condition deteriorated further.

Lakshmipur Sadar PS PC Md Musleh Uddin said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the driver of the killer bus managed to flee the scene.

Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Four people including two women have been injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The accident took place in Dogachhi Cantonment area on the Bangabandhu Expressway at around 12:30 pm.

Of the injured, two women are Jahanara Begum, 60, wife of Mojibor Matbar of Nazirpur area under Bhanga Upazila in Faridpur, Fulmala Begum, 55, wife of Kadam Ali of Shariatpur District.

Local sources said a bus of 'Ilish Paribahan' hit hard a Mawa-bound covered van from behind after losing its control over the steering in Dogachhi Cantonment area on the Bangabandhu Expressway at around 12:30 pm, which left four persons critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the two women to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka as their condition deteriorated further, said the health complex physician Dr Ashika.

Hanshara Highway PS OC Molla Jakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A schoolgirl was killed after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Bogura-Sariakandi road in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place in Amtali area of the upazila at around 4 pm.

The deceased was identified as Farhana Akhter, 8, daughter of Kashem Fakir, a resident of Nijbatia Village under Sariakandi Sadar Union of the upazila. She was a second grader of Nijbatia Government Primary School.

According to police and local sources, Farhana was going to visit her aunt's house at Sariakandi Bazaar in the afternoon riding on a battery-run auto-van. When she reached near her aunt's house, a speedy auto-rickshaw hit the child coming from the opposite direction while she was paying the fare to the driver of the auto-van, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took her to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Sariakandi PS OC Rajesh Kumar Chakrabarty confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the auto-rickshaw driver and legal action was under process in this regard.

JAMALPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Islampur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Muslima, 4, was the daughter of Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Degreer Char Village under the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a speedy battery-run easy-bike ran over Muslima in the afternoon when she was crossing the road by the side of her house. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

However, locals seized the easy-bike and detained its driver. The driver was, later, handed over to the police.

Islampur PS OC Majedur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and four others were injured after being hit by a truck on the Hatikumrul-Nagarbari highway in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in Chala area on the highway of the upazila at around 11:15 am.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 42, son of late Moksed Ali, a resident of Nolka Village under Raiganj Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Badrul Kabir said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck were moving in the same direction in parallel lanes along the highway. At that time, the truck driver lost control over the steering of his vehicle and hit the auto-rickshaw in Chala area at around 11:15 am, which left five passengers including Mohammad Ali critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but Mohammad Ali succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and seized the two vehicles from the scene.

However, legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



