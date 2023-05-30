KCC election campaign continues





All the contenders including the four mayoral candidates have fully geared up their activities, hoping maximum supports from city voters.

On Monday morning, Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque made his electoral campaign at Ward No. 31 through distribution of leaflets. He also asked votes to labourers of Ohab Jute Mill.

In Ward No. 24, he met with traders of evening kitchen market. He assured them of the development of the market. Later on, he exchanged views with the engineers of IDEB building.

Jatiya Party's mayoral candidate Shafiqul Islam Modhu completed his day-long campaign at Ward No. 21.

All the councillor candidates distributed leaflets among city dwellers. They also made promises of development in respective wards of the KCC.



