Tuesday, 30 May, 2023
Home Countryside

Buffalo milk production hampered at Lalmohan

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, May 29: Buffalo farming and milk production is hampered in Lalmohan Upazila of the district due to lack of Killa (raised ground) and pure drinking water.
At present, buffaloes are farmed in over 15 isolated chars in the upazila.
After collecting milk from buffalo, milkmen are selling it to wholesalers at Tk 100 per kilogram. This milk is used in making curd, sweetmeat and others.  
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DolS)-Lalmohan, there are about 15,000 buffaloes in different chars at Lalmohan. On an average, about 33 metric tons (mt) of milk is produced per month. According to both wholesale and retail sale, buffalo owners get over Tk 30 lakh per month.
Chars in the upazila included No. 8 Char, Boishar Char, No. 12 Char, Badsha Miar Char, Char Sayed, Char Kacuakhali, Char Rozina, Char Kachchhapia, Devir Char, Char Khajur Gachhia, and others.
A visit found negligible-living condition of buffaloes in these chars. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, both buffalo owners and cowboys said, they are facing different problems in rearing and grazing           buffaloes.
In the absence of Killa, buffaloes get floated away at the time of tide or any natural disaster, they added.
Besides, there is crisis of pure drinking water in these chars. After drinking salty water, buffaloes become sick, and sometimes many buffaloes die.         
Buffalo owners said, "The demand of buffalo milk is so high. We are working during raining and under hot sun to produce milk to meet the milk demand. The economy of Lalmohan is getting boosted for monetary gain from milk sale. To keep up that economic wheel, we need Killa and tube-well for pure drinking water."
They also demanded regular monitoring from veterinary physicians of the DolS.        
Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Anamika Nazrul said, a project proposal has been sent to the authorities concerned for raising Mujib Killa; if the project is passed, it will be possible to raise Mujib Killa.
Besides, the UNO added, the matter of installing tube-wells will be analysed for pure drinking water.


