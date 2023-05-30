

Mahmudullah opt out Afghanistan series for Hajj pilgrimage



Both the red and white ball squads will be announced from among them. But experienced campaigner Mahmudullah remained absent.



Bangladesh team manager Nafees Iqbal confirmed that all the players of the squad attended in the practice except five names for Bangladesh-A squad, who will be playing the 3rd unofficial Test against touring West Indies-A between June 30 and July 2. Mahmudullah absent in practice therefore, created murmur whether the veteran cricketer is being left out for good, although the BCB president Najmul Hasan Papon recently hinted that Mahmudullah is in their plan for World Cup squad.

However, BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus broke the ice and revealed the reasons behind Mahmudullah's absence in the camp.



"Riyad applied to us for leave as he is going to perform Hajj between June 22 and July 5 and we approved it," Younus told journalists on Monday. "He'll join the camp after pilgrimage".



"He is going to miss the ODI series since the first match of the series is scheduled for July 5," he informed.



Mahmudullah was not seen in both home and away series against Ireland, was expected to regain national call against Afghanistan since the Tigers will get three ODI tournaments before the World Cup including home series against the Afghans.



The Asia Cup and home series against New Zealand are the rest two events before the World Cup. So, will Mahmudllah absence in Afghanistan series opaque Mahmudullah's availability in World Cup? "It's a sensitive issue," replied Younus.



"He has contemplated to go for Hajj, we all want to go. So, we have to compromise here since performing Hajj is farz (mandatory) for every Muslim.



So, it'll not hamper his career. Selectors will decide whether he'll be selected for the World Cup or not. Hajj has no impact on it," he explained.







