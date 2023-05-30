Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mahmudullah opt out Afghanistan series for Hajj pilgrimage

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Sports Reporter

Mahmudullah opt out Afghanistan series for Hajj pilgrimage

Mahmudullah opt out Afghanistan series for Hajj pilgrimage

A 26-member primary squad for the forthcoming home series against Afghanistan started practice at Home of Cricket Mirpur on Sunday.

Both the red and white ball squads will be announced from among them. But experienced campaigner Mahmudullah remained absent.

Bangladesh team manager Nafees Iqbal confirmed that all the players of the squad attended in the practice except five names for Bangladesh-A squad, who will be playing the 3rd unofficial Test against touring West Indies-A between June 30 and July 2. Mahmudullah absent in practice therefore, created murmur whether the veteran cricketer is being left out for good, although the BCB president Najmul Hasan Papon recently hinted that Mahmudullah is in their plan for World Cup squad.

However, BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus broke the ice and revealed the reasons behind Mahmudullah's absence in the camp.

"Riyad applied to us for leave as he is going to perform Hajj between June 22 and July 5 and we approved it," Younus told journalists on Monday. "He'll join the camp after pilgrimage".

"He is going to miss the ODI series since the first match of the series is scheduled for July 5," he informed.
 
Mahmudullah was not seen in both home and away series against Ireland, was expected to regain national call against Afghanistan since the Tigers will get three ODI tournaments before the World Cup including home series against the Afghans.

The Asia Cup and home series against New Zealand are the rest two events before the World Cup. So, will Mahmudllah absence in Afghanistan series opaque Mahmudullah's availability in World Cup? "It's a sensitive issue," replied Younus.

"He has contemplated to go for Hajj, we all want to go. So, we have to compromise here since performing Hajj is farz (mandatory) for every Muslim.

So, it'll not hamper his career. Selectors will decide whether he'll be selected for the World Cup or not. Hajj has no impact on it," he explained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudullah opt out Afghanistan series for Hajj pilgrimage
Dhaka Abahani, MSC Fed Cup final battle today
Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the year
Final unofficial Test commences today
People come and go, that's natural: Salahuddin
Ireland hammer Essex in warm-up for Test with England
BCB to feel discomfort if Dubai hosts Asia Cup
Leicester face major changes after relegation says Evans


Latest News
Putin due to hold international talks next week
SSC candidate killed in Bhola road accident
600 BNP men sued over attack on police in Chattogram
Two women found dead in Bhola
Bangladesh leads WHO in adopting resolutions to reduce drowning mortality
3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali
NDB issued CNY 8.5 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market
Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha fifties take Gujarat Titans to 214/4
OIC chief visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Man killed in Barguna road accident
Most Read News
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
PM seeks int'l communities help for dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
8 sentenced to death by hanging for killing BCL leader
Nipun gets bail in Keraniganj case
Child dies as rod falls on him from expressway in city
Viqarunnisa bans students from using smartphones
Why should advocates stand for murderers and rapists?
‘Nilphamari Express’ to run Dhaka-Chilahati route
SSC exam to be held under new curriculum in 2026
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft