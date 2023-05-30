Dhaka Abahani, MSC Fed Cup final battle today







The match kicks off at 3.15 pm.



Ahead of the vital match, both Abahani and Mohammedan honed practice in their respective training session at the match venue.

Earlier, in the first semifinal, Mohammedan Sporting Club reached final of the Federation Cup after a prolong 14 years, upsetting Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals while Abahani Limited blanked Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-0 goals in the second semis. �BSS



