Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:51 AM
Dhaka Abahani, MSC Fed Cup final battle today

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Abahani Limited Dhaka face their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club in the final match of Federation Cup football scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The match kicks off at 3.15 pm.

Ahead of the vital match, both Abahani and Mohammedan honed practice in their respective training session at the match venue.

Earlier, in the first semifinal, Mohammedan Sporting Club reached final of the Federation Cup after a prolong 14 years, upsetting Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals while Abahani Limited blanked Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-0 goals in the second semis.     �BSS


