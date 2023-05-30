Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the year







BERLIN, MAY 29: Two days after the heartbreak of watching his team lose the German title in the last match, Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham was on Monday named Bundesliga player of the season.The 19-year-old England international collected most votes in a 'Team of the Season' poll.Bellingham, who suffered a late-season knee injury, was an unused substitute as Dortmund drew 2-2 at home to Mainz on Saturday to allow Bayern Munich to take top spot on goal difference. �AFP