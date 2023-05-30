

Final unofficial Test commences today



The match will kick start at 9:00am (BST) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.



Hosts narrowly escaped massive defeat in the series started and shared points after thankful contribution of rains. Guests took 1-0 lead winning the second match by three wickets.

The second rowed Bangladesh however, are stronger side with few changes in the squad as former national Test skipper Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Shohan joined the side as batters while Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury joined as bowlers. Either Mominul or Sohan will be seen to come for the toss.



Zakir Hasan is likely to pair with Saif Hasan to open hosts' innings as Mahmudul Hasan Joy will be seen to bat at three.



Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed are going to join with Naeem Hasan in the spinning unit while Mushfique Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are the possible pacers to play today for Bangladesh-A.



West Indian experienced batters on the contrary, had been equal to the tasks in both the earlier occasions.



Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, skipper Joshua Da Silva and Kevin Sinclair had been phenomenal with the bat whereas Jair McAllister, Gudakesh Motie, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair and Raymon Reifer were also did their jobs accordingly.



Weather forecast reveals possibilities of heavy shower in the last day of the game with light thunderstorm in day-3 and toss winning side must be looking to bat first in batting friendly SICS wicket.



