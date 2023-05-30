

People come and go, that's natural: Salahuddin



Some people at BFF were confident that they could get back the coach like the previous time. But, the resignation letter from the SAFF winning coach brings an end to all that.



Choton who received the award of Best Coach for the Year 2022 at the Kool-BSPA Sports Award Programme on Sunday sent the e-mail containing his resignation to the chairperson of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Women's Wing Mahfuza Akter Kiron and acting general secretary Imran Hossain Tushar at night.

The proud coach said to the media on Monday that he was not feeling the necessity to wait any longer.



Choton played the biggest role in bringing women's football to today's place in the country. Under his guidance, the Bangladesh women won numerous age-based trophies over the years and had clinched their first-ever SAFF senior title last year in Nepal.



He had been with the Federation since 2006 and worked day and night for the development of women's football for more than a decade.



Choton, the most respected coach in women's football, said, "I am tired and need rest. I have been working day and night for so long.



It is a tiresome work and I got very little time for my family. Now is the time to take some rest. I mentioned all these in my resignation letter."



'Resignation, leaving and keeping away' - is all that had been a common scenario in the country's women's football for the last couple of days.



While coach Choton is resigning, some players including Sajeda Khatun and Anuching Mogini left the camp with a broken heart.



On the other hand, SAFF winning team's dependable striker Sirat Jahan Swapna said Goodbye to women's football and ace defender Akhi Khatun left the camp for a Chinese football academy.



However, the ongoing condition cannot put any impression on Kazi Salahuddin, the president of the country's football governing body.



Quite calmly, the top official of BFF said to the media on Monday, "There is no pressure. We are playing football for a long time. The girls are coming and going. That's the way the world is.



Maradona is no more, Messi comes. One day, Messi will go too. Ronaldo went to Saudi Arabia. It is a natural process of coming and going."



After the resignation of Choton, the BFF president is not agitated rather he is considering all the happening a natural way.



He said, "The coach resigned. One will go, one will come, and one will get sacked. The world works that way. There is nothing certain about us."



BFF is yet to decide about the coach for the women. A decision may be taken in the next EC meeting.



