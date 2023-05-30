Ireland hammer Essex in warm-up for Test with England







The openers shared Ireland's highest stand for the first wicket in first-class cricket after they were set 232 to win in 50 overs on the final day of three Sunday.



McCollum struck the winning runs in the 43rd over and brought up his century -- finishing on 100 not out -- by smashing Essex captain Nick Browne for six, while Moor's 118 not out came off just 126 balls.

In what is Ireland's only red-ball game before they face Ben Stokes's men in a four-day Test at Lord's starting on Thursday, Moor struck five sixes and 12 fours in Chelmsford.



Four of Moor's sixes came off Ireland team-mate George Dockrell - one of a quartet of Ireland players loaned to Essex for this fixture alongside Curtis Campher, Mark Adair and Matthew Foster.



Although Adair was unable to make a breakthrough when Ireland batted on Sunday, the fast bowling all-rounder earlier struck 85 off 66 balls and Will Buttleman made 65 in Essex's 307-8 declared.



A generous closure gave Ireland the chance for a confidence-boosting win, with McCollum and Moor seeing the tourists home in style. �AFP



