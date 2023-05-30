Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ireland hammer Essex in warm-up for Test with England

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, MAY 29: Ireland prepared for their lone Test against England at Lord's next week with a 10-wicket thrashing of Essex courtesy of unbeaten centuries from James McCollum and Peter Moor.

The openers shared Ireland's highest stand for the first wicket in first-class cricket after they were set 232 to win in 50 overs on the final day of three Sunday.

McCollum struck the winning runs in the 43rd over and brought up his century -- finishing on 100 not out -- by smashing Essex captain Nick Browne for six, while Moor's 118 not out came off just 126 balls.

In what is Ireland's only red-ball game before they face Ben Stokes's men in a four-day Test at Lord's starting on Thursday, Moor struck five sixes and 12 fours in Chelmsford.

Four of Moor's sixes came off Ireland team-mate George Dockrell - one of a quartet of Ireland players loaned to Essex for this fixture alongside Curtis Campher, Mark Adair and Matthew Foster.

Although Adair was unable to make a breakthrough when Ireland batted on Sunday, the fast bowling all-rounder earlier struck 85 off 66 balls and Will Buttleman made 65 in Essex's 307-8 declared.

A generous closure gave Ireland the chance for a confidence-boosting win, with McCollum and Moor seeing the tourists home in style.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudullah opt out Afghanistan series for Hajj pilgrimage
Dhaka Abahani, MSC Fed Cup final battle today
Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the year
Final unofficial Test commences today
People come and go, that's natural: Salahuddin
Ireland hammer Essex in warm-up for Test with England
BCB to feel discomfort if Dubai hosts Asia Cup
Leicester face major changes after relegation says Evans


Latest News
Putin due to hold international talks next week
SSC candidate killed in Bhola road accident
600 BNP men sued over attack on police in Chattogram
Two women found dead in Bhola
Bangladesh leads WHO in adopting resolutions to reduce drowning mortality
3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali
NDB issued CNY 8.5 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market
Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha fifties take Gujarat Titans to 214/4
OIC chief visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Man killed in Barguna road accident
Most Read News
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
PM seeks int'l communities help for dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
8 sentenced to death by hanging for killing BCL leader
Nipun gets bail in Keraniganj case
Child dies as rod falls on him from expressway in city
Viqarunnisa bans students from using smartphones
Why should advocates stand for murderers and rapists?
‘Nilphamari Express’ to run Dhaka-Chilahati route
SSC exam to be held under new curriculum in 2026
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft