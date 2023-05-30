BCB to feel discomfort if Dubai hosts Asia Cup





The extreme heat in Dubai in that season is the cause of concern for the Bangladesh.



The BCCI was supposed to hold a meeting with the Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on the occasion of the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, no representative of the BCB went to join it. They are also in the dark about the final outcome.





We are waiting for that."



Pakistan are the host of this year's Asia Cup but the political tension between them and India, a big stakeholder of cricket made the tournament's fate complicated.



Pakistan, however, want to employ hybrid model, taking India's matches to other venues and host the rest of the games in Pakistan. No decision has been made in this regard either. BCB is interested to play even in hybrid model.



"We are interested to play the Asia Cup, no matter in what model it will be played," Younus added.



Despite agreeing to the hybrid model, BCB strongly objected to playing in Dubai.



"We've said before that it's very difficult to play a 50-over match in such heat. Last time, when we played T20, we couldn't practice before 9pm, because of the extreme heat.



There will be discomfort. While we are fully focused on the 2023 World Cup, we are thinking as much preparation as it needs and as much as it needs to be careful. That's why we didn't want to play there (Dubai)."



"But at the same time, if the ACC decides it will be in Dubai and if everyone wants to play, we have to play too." �BSS



