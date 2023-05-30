HBL reaffirms its efforts to intensify BD-China business deals

Video
Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies, hosted a "China Night 2023" in hotel Sheraton Dhaka recently.

The aim of the event was to increase economic collaboration between Bangladesh and China and to showcase HBL's regional positioning and China capabilities, says a press release.
 
HBL is only one of the three banks in MENA and Southeast Asia region to have an RMB licence allowing it to provide end to end RMB intermediation.

The China Night celebration was graced by Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Song Yang, economic and commercial counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, and senior representative of local conglomerates and leaders from Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh.

HBL was represented by Farhan Talib, regional general manager, Singapore and China, HBL, Cheng Wei (Amanda), country manager, HBL China, Selim Barkat, country manager, HBL Bangladesh, Zeeshan Malik, global head of China Coverage, HBL, and other colleagues from HBL China and Bangladesh.

During the event, HBL presented its expertise in serving the Bangladeshi and Chinese business communities offering innovative solutions related to customer connectivity, trade facilitation, RMB settlement and trade discounting, the release adds.

The keynote of the event was delivered by Cheng Wei (Amanda), country manager of HBL China.

In her speech she said, "China-Bangladesh friendship goes way back to the inception of Bangladesh and both the countries have continuously created new economic and trade vitality in this new era of the Belt and Road Initiative.

As a financial institution rooted in Bangladesh for many years, HBL Bangladesh has been committed to expanding closer cooperation with local enterprises and financial institutions from the perspective of diversified financial support."

She sincerely hopes that through the interaction, they [Bangladesh and China] can strengthen dialogue, seize opportunities, and jointly achieve a fruitful cooperation in finance and trade under the context of the Belt and Road Initiative that benefits all parties.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of BIDA spoke of Bangladesh being very welcoming of foreign investments with BIDA playing an important role facilitating Chinese companies to establish operations in all sectors.

Miah encouraged more Chinese investments in the country and made note of a very supporting environment that the country offers to Chinese companies towards manufacturing and exporting products to the various regions of the world.


