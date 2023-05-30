Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down







DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 7.14 points or 0.11 percent to 6,332.74.



Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 1.09 point to finish at 2,198.61 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.35 point to close at 1,369.71.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, amounted to Taka 11,745.61 million, which was Taka 11,745.83 million at the previous session of the week.



Out of 381 issues traded, 112 declined, 72 advanced and 197 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



INTRACO topped the turnover chart, followed by BPML, LHBL, SEAPEARL and UNIQUEHRL.



Paramount was the day's top gainer, posting 10 percent gain while OIMEX was the worst loser, losing 7.17 per cent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 3.92 points to settle at 18,681.40 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 2.53 points to close at 11,174.60. Of the issues traded, 74 declined, 65 advanced and 103 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. �BSS

