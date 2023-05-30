Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - on Monday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 7.14 points or 0.11 percent to 6,332.74.

Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 1.09 point to finish at 2,198.61 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.35 point to close at 1,369.71.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, amounted to Taka 11,745.61 million, which was Taka 11,745.83 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 381 issues traded, 112 declined, 72 advanced and 197 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

INTRACO topped the turnover chart, followed by BPML, LHBL, SEAPEARL and UNIQUEHRL.

Paramount was the day's top gainer, posting 10 percent gain while OIMEX was the worst loser, losing 7.17 per cent.  
 
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 3.92 points to settle at 18,681.40 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 2.53 points to close at 11,174.60. Of the issues traded, 74 declined, 65 advanced and 103 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Provision shortfall stands at Tk 202 billion in 8 banks
ITFC signs $1.4b annual financing plan to ensure BD energy security
HBL reaffirms its efforts to intensify BD-China business deals
EBL opens China Business Desk to promote Dhaka-Beijing trade
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Pay wages to labourers in due time: Monnujan Sufian
GPStar clients now get privileges of Apollo Hospitals, Ctg
BCSIR, PUST  sign agreement


Latest News
Putin due to hold international talks next week
SSC candidate killed in Bhola road accident
600 BNP men sued over attack on police in Chattogram
Two women found dead in Bhola
Bangladesh leads WHO in adopting resolutions to reduce drowning mortality
3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali
NDB issued CNY 8.5 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market
Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha fifties take Gujarat Titans to 214/4
OIC chief visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Man killed in Barguna road accident
Most Read News
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
PM seeks int'l communities help for dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
8 sentenced to death by hanging for killing BCL leader
Nipun gets bail in Keraniganj case
Child dies as rod falls on him from expressway in city
Viqarunnisa bans students from using smartphones
Why should advocates stand for murderers and rapists?
‘Nilphamari Express’ to run Dhaka-Chilahati route
SSC exam to be held under new curriculum in 2026
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft