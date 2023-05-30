Video
GPStar clients now get privileges of Apollo Hospitals, Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP)  has recently signed an agreement with Apollo Imperial Hospitals in Chattogram to provide its GPStar customers in the commercial capital with special healthcare privileges.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Apollo Imperial Hospital premises on May 22, 2023, further solidifying GP's dedication to enhancing the lives of its most prestigious subscriber base.

Dr. Ananth Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Imperial Hospitals, and Samrine Bokhari, Circle Business Head of GP's Chattogram Business Circle, formalized the remarkable alliance.

Manas Majumder, Head of Business Development, Apollo Imperial Hospitals and other senior officials from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

Following the agreement, GPStar customers can now enjoy special privileges, including discounts and more, at the Apollo Imperial Hospitals. To know better about the offer & the availability users can visit on the MyGP app.
 
Samrine Bokhari, Circle Business Head, Business Circle Chattogram of GP, said, "Health is an integral component of our lifestyle.

We are happy to collaborate with Apollo Imperial Hospitals to facilitate privilege for the GPStar customers in Chattogram. We hope this initiative comes to the service of our esteemed GPStar Customers".

Apollo Imperial Hospitals' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ananth Rao, stated, "Apollo Imperial Hospitals is committed to providing excellent healthcare to the society, especially to the people of Chattogram division.

We are ensuring the availability of healthcare services, including preventive health programs, round the clock, and we have a world-class infrastructure. This partnership will give us the opportunity to serve a common base".

GP's collaboration wApollo Imperial Hospitals represents a milestone in its pursuit of providing holistic support to its most admired customers.

By extending exclusive healthcare privileges to GPStar members, GP reaffirms its role as a responsible and caring business organization that goes above and beyond to enhance the lives of its users.

The partnership exemplifies GP's commitment to continuously innovate and create remarkable experiences for its customers, fostering a stronger bond with the community it proudly serves.


