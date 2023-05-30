

BCSIR, PUST sign agreement



Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest and Vice Chancellor (VC) of the said university-Professor Dr. Hafiza Khatun was presented as a special guests.



Both the guests urge and hope this signing ceremony will be the milestone in the area of scientific research in near future.

Among others, Md Delwar Hossen, Member (Admin) with Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Development) BCSIR-Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique relevant senior scientists, Pro- VC of PUST, Registrar & Treasurer of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) and other officials were also lived to the said ceremony.



