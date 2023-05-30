

BGMEA holds free eye camp for its employees



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan inaugurated the two-day eye care program which provided free eye care services including diagnosis of eye conditions and prescriptions for various eye diseases.



Journalists were also provided with the eye care services under the programme.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by President of MSS Feroz M. Hassan and adviser of MSS Tarikul Ghani.



During the program, doctors conducted basic eye tests to identify problems with vision or underlying causes that may affect vision and prescribed eyeglasses and medicines.



They also offered personalized advice and guidance on maintaining good eye health.



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said BGMEA remains committed to promoting the wellbeing of its employees and endeavours to create a working environment that nurtures physical and mental wellbeing.



"By organizing the eye care campaign, we not only aim to ensure good vision of BGMEA's employees but also raise awareness about the significance of eye health," he added. �UNB



