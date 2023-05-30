Oil gains after US leaders strike debt deal







May 29: Oil prices rose on Monday after U.S. leaders reached a tentative debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world's largest economy and oil consumer, although concerns about further interest rate hikes capped gains.Brent crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.40 a barrel by 0636 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.2 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.7%. Trade is expected to be subdued on Monday because of UK and U.S. holidays.U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the weekend forged an agreement to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cap government spending for the next two years.Both leaders expressed confidence that members of the Democratic and Republican parties will vote to support the deal.Reaching the deal and coming closer to avoiding a default on U.S. debt renewed investor appetite for riskier assets such as commodities.Analysts said the provisional deal has taken pressure off the markets, offering a relief rally in risk assets, including crude oil. �Reuters