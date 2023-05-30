Video
Energypac bags SDG Brand Champion Awards

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Energypac has recently been awarded with the "SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023" by Sustainability Brand Forum of Bangladesh in association with a2i - Aspire to Innovate for their contribution to "Climate and Environment Category" in promoting sustainable development and creating significant positive impacts on the health and well-being of the planet and its inhabitants.

The SDG Brand Champion Awards acknowledges and celebrates the outstanding contributions made by the brands towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Energypac Power Generation Ltd. has been awarded for their safe drinking water initiative implemented as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) project.

''Securing a safe future, by drinking safe water'', under this project so far 19.8 million liters of safe water have been distributed among 1200 inhabitants since December 2017.

It is well known that scarcity of drinking water is acute as freshwater aquifers are not available at suitable depths and the surface water is highly saline in southwest Bangladesh.

To eradicate the problem, Energypac has set up a safe water distribution point to improve the lives of innumerable people living in Dacope upazila of Khulna.

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Energypac, said about this award, "Energypac is committed to changing people's lives by taking initiatives that create long-lasting impacts.  

As a responsible business entity we believe that we will be able to carry out our commitments to making community and the society better.

Our safe drinking initiative, for which we have been awarded, is such an initiative that was initiated to solve the potable water crisis problem. Inspired by this recognition, Energypac will move forward and take more impactful steps in the future."  


