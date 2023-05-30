Video
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023
Business

MBL opens sub-branches at Wari and Jatrabari

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) inaugurated 'Wari Uposhakha' and 'Jatrabari Upashakha' in Dhaka on Monday to provide easy banking services to the customers.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank delivered his welcome speech.

M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee was present in Jatrabari Upashakha and Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Director of the bank was present in Wari Upashakha as special guest. M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited spoke as the special guest, says a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary, invited guests, valued customers, two HOBs of controlling branch of the uposhakhas, in-charges of the uposhakhas along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually in the opening ceremony.

Ahmed Mannafi, President, Bangladesh Awami League (Dhaka Mahanagar South), Sarowar Hossain Alo, 41 No Ward Councilor, DSCC, Najma Begum, 50 No Ward Woman Councilor, DSCC, Haji Md. Nurul Amin, Director, Bangladesh Paper Merchants Association, Showkat Hasan Masum, Businessman and Jalal Uddin Ahmed Patowari, Secretary of Wari Jame Masjid Committee spoke on the occasion as guests of honour. The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the upashakhas were also connected virtually.


