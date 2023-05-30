

IBBL-Hello Paisa remittance festival begins



This offer will continue from 1 June to 27 June 2023. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank inaugurated Islami Bank-Hello Paisa Special Remittance Campaign as chief guest on Monday at Islami Bank Tower, says a press release.



Sayjil Magan, Managing Director of Hello Paisa addressed the programme as guest of honor.

Presided over by J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director, Mohammed Shabbir and Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors and Fazlur Rahman, Country head of Hello Paisa addressed the program as special guest.



Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Dirctors and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO also attended the program. Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech.



Executives of head office, Head of all zones, branches and sub-branch in-charges of the Bank joined the function through virtual platform.



