Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:48 AM
Home Business

M Maksud elected as new President of BD German Chamber

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

M Maksud elected as new President of BD German Chamber

M. Maksud, Managing Director of CORONA international has been elected as the President of the Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and industry (BGCCI) for 2023-2025 term.

The election was held at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the BGCCI at the Westin Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.

Also elected the following office Bearer, Senior Vice President from German side Dr. Md kamruzzaman, Managing Director of Hohenstein laboratories Bangladesh Ltd, senior Vice President from Bangladesh side Dr. Muhammad Ershad Hussain, Chairman of Dawn trading International.

Vice President from German Side Navaneetha Krishnan, Managing Director of Robert Bosch (Bangladesh) Ltd. Vice President from Bangladesh side Md. Farooque Khan, Managing Director of weber Power solutions Ltd and Adam and Md Iqbal as treasurer.


