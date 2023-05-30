IBB hails conduction of 96th banking professional exams







These examinations took place on 27th May of this year across all divisional towns, including eight centers in Dhaka city, maintaining discipline and providing a favorable environment for all participants.



During the aforementioned exams, a significant number of candidates showcased their dedication and commitment to professional excellence, A Bangladesh Bank press statement said.

It further states that 26,591 candidates participated in the Monetary and Financial Systems (MAFS) examination, 25,555 individuals undertook the Governance in Financial Institutions assessment, 7,562 aspiring professionals engaged in the Risk Management in Financial Institutions evaluation under the AIBB, and 8,205 candidates demonstrated their knowledge in the Credit Operations and Management course.



"Regrettably, we have discovered that 18 examinees were involved in unfair means during the examination process.



As a consequence, these individuals have been expelled and are prohibited from participating in any banking professional exams for the next three years.



Additionally, we have communicated with the appropriate authorities, urging them to take further action in response to this misconduct", the central bank press statement said.



"The IBB would like to express its gratitude to all the participants for their support and cooperation. We also call upon the continued support and cooperation of the banking community as we prepare for the upcoming exams scheduled for the 3rd and 10th of June."



IBB is a professional banking institution dedicated to promoting and enhancing the professional competence of individuals engaged in the banking sector.



With a commitment to fostering excellence, integrity, and innovation in banking practices, the IBB plays a vital role in the development of skilled banking professionals in Bangladesh.

