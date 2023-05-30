

AirAsia CEO arrives in Dhaka



During his visit he will attend several meetings with AirAsia's local partner and high officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Bangladesh. He will also meet different stakeholders of the aviation market to understand further prospects of the aviation industry of Bangladesh.



As Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Limited, Bo Lingam lead's AirAsia airline business, overseeing the four airlines in the Group (Air Asia Malaysia, Air Asia Philippines, AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia Indonesia), as well as shared services including AirAsia Consulting, corporate services division, the Santan food group and the ground handling service joint venture business Ground Team Red.

