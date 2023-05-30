Video
Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

PARIS, May 29: Asian and European stock markets wobbled Monday after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal on lifting the US debt ceiling to avoid a disastrous default.

Among major Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai finished in the green but Hong Kong was unable to maintain their early gains and turned lower.

Paris and Frankfurt rose at the open but were down in early afternoon deals. Wall Street and London were closed for a holiday.

After weeks of wrangling, the two announced that an agreement had finally been reached and urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to vote for it before the government runs out of cash on June 5.

However, there is some nervousness on trading floors as the bill contains plenty of elements that are likely to anger Democrats and Republicans alike.

"We should not expect a smooth passage," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. "There is a slight risk of this being a giant case of the devil in the details."

"A default can most probably be avoided at this stage. Such default avoidance is still not a complete certainty; however it is now much less of a risk," Bennett added.

The breakthrough lifts the threat of a debt default by the United States that economists warn could hammer the global economy and cause market turmoil.    �AFP


