US-Bangla Airlines sending 11 more pilots to USA  for training







Earlier on May 2, 10 students went to the United States in the first phase. After completing the flight training course, they will receive the Federal Aviation Administration Commercial Pilot License (FAACPL).



After completing a year-long election process, the 21 are being sent to the Flying Academy in Florida. After returning home, they will join US-Bangla Airlines.

Us-Bangla Airlines said that in 2022, US-Bangla Airlines took the initiative to make pilots at its own expense.



Then, through various processes, 21 of the 6,500 people were selected and deemed "eligible to be sent to the Flying Academy."



